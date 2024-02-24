DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Retro Game Show Night Presents: Win, Lose, or Draw Badly!

Club Congress
Sat, 24 Feb, 6:00 pm
ComedyTucson
$19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Saturday, February 24th

6pm doors, 7pm show

$15

21+

Our newest game is back! Don't miss Win, Lose or Draw Badly on Saturday February 24 at Hotel Congress!

Join your glamorously garrulous host Chatty Kathee and her gregariously glittered executive assi...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Hotel Congress & Golden Gravy
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.