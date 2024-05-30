Top track

TC & the Groove Family, Pariss Elektra - Bossfight

TC & The Groove Family

Band on the Wall
Thu, 30 May, 8:00 pm
£15.88

About TC & The Groove Family

A 10-piece collective, Leeds-based TC & The Groove Family bridge global cultures with their music, including Afrobeat, old-school hip-hop, and traditional jazz and samba. Crafting a sound made for summer, the group plays saxophone, bongos, electric guitars Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

TC & The Groove Family are a 10-piece collective whose music celebrates the coming together of cultures, and the unity that music can provide for everyone.

They explore grooves from both the UK and around the world, including afrobeat, breakbeats, jungle...

10+. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult. ID required for 16+
Presented by Band on the Wall.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

TC & The Groove Family

Venue

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

