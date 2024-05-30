DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A 10-piece collective, Leeds-based TC & The Groove Family bridge global cultures with their music, including Afrobeat, old-school hip-hop, and traditional jazz and samba. Crafting a sound made for summer, the group plays saxophone, bongos, electric guitars
Read more
TC & The Groove Family are a 10-piece collective whose music celebrates the coming together of cultures, and the unity that music can provide for everyone.
They explore grooves from both the UK and around the world, including afrobeat, breakbeats, jungle...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.