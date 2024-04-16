DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sonic Boom Six

The Meadows
Tue, 16 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $16.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ska Tinz presents

Sonic Boom Six on their upcoming tour in New York City 16th April 2024, known as "Re:Generation Tour." Sonic Boom Six is a British band known for their energetic blend of ska punk and raggacore. It's great to hear that they are making a...

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
Ska Tinz
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sonic Boom Six

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

