Rooms 1 & 3: 20 Years of Hyperdub
AYA
Cooly G
Fiyahdred
Ikonika
Jessy Lanza
KG
Kode9 (History of Hyperdub set)
Nazar
Okzharp
RP Boo
Shannen SP
ROOM 2
Leon Vynehall Curates
Club Fitness
Special Guest B2B Introspekt
Leon Vynehall
