future.tech.love.sounds

El Cid
Sat, 10 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
About

Lineup:

Sushi Ceej

Zack Fox

Black Noi$e

Westside Ty

Sees00000

A pre valentines dance party for lovers of all things electronic music, nostalgia, futurism & the free world.

Featuring classic rave sounds from detroit to london & everywhere in between....

This is a 21+ event
Presented by El Cid.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Black Noi$e, Sushi Ceej, Zack Fox

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

