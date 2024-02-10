DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Lineup:
Sushi Ceej
Zack Fox
Black Noi$e
Westside Ty
Sees00000
A pre valentines dance party for lovers of all things electronic music, nostalgia, futurism & the free world.
Featuring classic rave sounds from detroit to london & everywhere in between....
