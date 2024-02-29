DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Wonderbug, Yasmin Coe, Hypsoline

Windmill Brixton
Thu, 29 Feb, 7:45 pm
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Wonderbug is a grungey indie rock band with a magnetic sound steeped in powerful lyrical semantics.

Having grown up together in the heart of the London music scene, Wonderbug feel less like an aggregation and more like an entity. You can feel this in thei...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Hypsoline, Yasmin Coe, Wonderbug

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:45 pm
150 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.