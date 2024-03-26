Top track

Black Polish - Baby Tonight

Black Polish

Genghis Cohen
Tue, 26 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.99

About

Sid The Cat Presents

Black Polish

3/26/2024 at Genghis Cohen

Jayden Nicole Binnix, professionally known as Black Polish, is an accomplished musician who embarked on their musical journey at a young age. With a passion for writing and producing music, Ja...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Black Polish

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

