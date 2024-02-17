DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hosted by Harry Crawford

The Globe (London)
Sat, 17 Feb, 10:00 pm
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

@harryc7_

Doors Open at 10:00 pm

Last Entry at 01:45 am

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Globe.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Globe (London)

103 Talbot Rd, London W11 2AT, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

