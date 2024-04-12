DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
“We want to create music that feels like how we feel at our best,” says Aaron Röbig, one half of warehouse techno duo FJAAK. Releasing their 2017 self-titled debut under Berlin’s Monkeytown Records before forming their own label, Spandau20, the school frie
Read more
Renowned force and Berlin based hardware heads FJAAK present their imprint SPANDAU20 for a showcase of their jacking warehouse and electronic peak time beats.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.