Top track

FJAAK - Gewerbe 15

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

FJAAK present SPANDAU20 - London

E1
Fri, 12 Apr, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
Selling fast
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

FJAAK - Gewerbe 15
Got a code?

About Fjaak

“We want to create music that feels like how we feel at our best,” says Aaron Röbig, one half of warehouse techno duo FJAAK. Releasing their 2017 self-titled debut under Berlin’s Monkeytown Records before forming their own label, Spandau20, the school frie Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Renowned force and Berlin based hardware heads FJAAK present their imprint SPANDAU20 for a showcase of their jacking warehouse and electronic peak time beats.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Origins & E1.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fjaak

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.