Niecy Blues, Salenta + Topu

In Sheep's Clothing
Fri, 23 Feb, 7:00 pm
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
In Sheep's Clothing presents an intimate night of live performances from two of our favorite newcomers of 2023: Niecy Blues & Salenta + Topu.

The South Carolina-based artist Niecy Blues grew up in a religious household, where she absorbed harmonic spiritu...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by In Sheep's Clothing hi-fi.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Salenta, Niecy Blues

In Sheep's Clothing

1460 N Sweetzer Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

