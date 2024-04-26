DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Eli & Fur: Open to Close

Joshua Brooks
Fri, 26 Apr, 10:00 pm
GigsManchester
Selling fast
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Eli & Fur

London DJ and producer duo Eli & Fur make house and techno inspired by late-night parties and their club experiences. With releases on their own label NYX Music, as well as Anjunadeep, Yoshitoshi and more, the pair have also played Boiler Room, Coachella a Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Internationally esteemed House & Techno duo, Eli & Fur, known for their dark emotive dance anthems are heading to Manchester for an open to close set at Joshua Brooks

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FreeFromSleep.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eli & Fur

Venue

Joshua Brooks

106 Princess St, Manchester M1 6NG
Doors open10:00 pm
350 capacity

