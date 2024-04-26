DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
London DJ and producer duo Eli & Fur make house and techno inspired by late-night parties and their club experiences. With releases on their own label NYX Music, as well as Anjunadeep, Yoshitoshi and more, the pair have also played Boiler Room, Coachella a
Internationally esteemed House & Techno duo, Eli & Fur, known for their dark emotive dance anthems are heading to Manchester for an open to close set at Joshua Brooks
