Livingston Taylor

Eddie's Attic
Wed, 15 May, 7:30 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $48.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Livingston Taylor live at Eddie's Attic!

Livingston Taylor picked up his first guitar at the age of 13, which began a 50-year career that has encompassed performance, songwriting, and teaching. Born in Boston and raised in North Carolina, Livingston is th...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Livingston Taylor

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

