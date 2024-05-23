Top track

The Psychotic Monks

Goldener Salon
Thu, 23 May, 8:00 pm
Hamburg
€20.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After two fiery albums, Silence Slowly And Madly Shines in 2017 (Alter K) and Private Meaning First in 2019 (Vicious Circle / FatCat Records), the members of The Psychotic Monks have never ceased to impress us with their maturity and determination to offer...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Hafenklang.
Lineup

The Psychotic Monks

Venue

Goldener Salon

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

