DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Louie Vega & Friends Pool Party - Miami Music Week | Kimpton EPIC Hotel Miami
House Music is one of the most popular genres in the world right now, and few DJs better embody the true spirit of House Music than world-renowned Grammy award winner Louie Vega...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.