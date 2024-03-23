Top track

Let It Go (with Marc E. Bassy) - Vintage Culture Remix

Louie Vega & Friends Pool Party

Kimpton EPIC Hotel
Sat, 23 Mar, 1:00 pm
DJMiami
From $36.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Louie Vega & Friends Pool Party - Miami Music Week | Kimpton EPIC Hotel Miami

House Music is one of the most popular genres in the world right now, and few DJs better embody the true spirit of House Music than world-renowned Grammy award winner Louie Vega...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Nervous Records, Dance.Here.Now. & Groove Society.
Lineup

2
Louie Vega, Kenny Dope, Anané and 2 more

Venue

Kimpton EPIC Hotel

270 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, Florida 33131, United States
Doors open1:00 pm

