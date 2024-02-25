DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
UNOFFICIAL AFTERPARTY
SECRET LINEUP
LOCATION TBD.
Sunday Feb. 25Th
Last year we had big surprises after the festivals, Lets see who will show up this year.
This is one event you don't wanna miss.
Industries top House & Techno artists.
Doors open 11p...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.