Top track

Carl Cox - I Want You (Forever) - Deadmau5 Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

UNOFFICIAL AFTERPARTY

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sun, 25 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Carl Cox - I Want You (Forever) - Deadmau5 Remix
Got a code?

About

UNOFFICIAL AFTERPARTY

SECRET LINEUP

LOCATION TBD.

Sunday Feb. 25Th

Last year we had big surprises after the festivals, Lets see who will show up this year.

This is one event you don't wanna miss.

Industries top House & Techno artists.

Doors open 11p...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by ReUnite.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Secret Guest

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.