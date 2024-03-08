Top track

Eastern Margins x KAVARI: 𝖗𝖔𝖆𝖉∞𝖗𝖊𝖉𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖊

EXIT Glasgow
Fri, 8 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJGlasgow
About

Eastern Margins & KAVARI descend into a night of gothic club enchantment and redline euphoria at EXIT Glasgow.

LIVE IN REDLINE - with Eastern Margins' debut night in Scotland.
CLUB EUPHORIA forged by luminary acts from East & South-East Asian diaspora....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eastern Margins.
Lineup

1
gyrofield, KAVARI , Boy Pillow and 1 more

Venue

EXIT Glasgow

96 Maxwell Street, Glasgow, G1 4EQ, Reino Unido
Doors open11:00 pm

