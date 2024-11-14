Top track

Get Your Brits Out

Kneecap

The Foundry
Thu, 14 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsSheffield
£22

About KNEECAP

“We’re here for big tunes and a big f***ing party” say feisty Northern Irish trio KNEECAP. Inspired by old-school hip-hop and debaucherous ’90s rave music, the troupe’s punchy satirical tunes are saturated in Republican beliefs and rapped mostly in Irish. No Read more

Event information

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Futuresound.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

KNEECAP

Venue

The Foundry

Foundry, Sheffield Students' Union, Western Bank, S10 2TG
Doors open7:30 pm
1300 capacity

