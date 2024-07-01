Top track

The Libertines - Can't Stand Me Now

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Libertines + guest

Villa Ada
Mon, 1 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsRoma
€46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Libertines - Can't Stand Me Now
Got a code?

About

The Libertines + guest

Tutte le età
Presentato da Erocks Production.

Lineup

The Libertines

Venue

Villa Ada

Via di Ponte Salario, 28, 00199 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.