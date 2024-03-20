DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jvngla Miami | Flagrant Drvms + More

Electric Lady
Wed, 20 Mar, 8:00 pm
PartyMiami
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Flagrant Drvms bring their signature sound to Electric Lady in Miami this coming March 20th.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Trust Us Events.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

FLAGRANT DRVMS

Venue

Electric Lady

144 NW 23rd St, Miami, Florida 33127, United States
Doors open8:00 pm
800 capacity

