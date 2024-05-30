Top track

Mokado

Décadanse
Thu, 30 May, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Aux commandes de sa techno mélodique jouée au marimba, MOKADO continue ses explorations musicales. Épaulé par Perceval Carré à la réalisation (L’Impératrice, Isaac Delusion…) le producteur français propose un second album electro aussi riche que captivant.

Moins de 16 ans obligatoirement accompagné d'un parent
KRP Prod présente, en accord avec Uni-T Production
Mokado

Décadanse

1 Boulevard Henry Orrion, 44000 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

