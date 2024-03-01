Top track

DBTY

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Laena Myers (LP Release), Leng Bian, Delanova

2220 Arts + Archives
Fri, 1 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

DBTY
Got a code?

About

Pehrspace presents an LP release show for Laena Myers. Leng Bian and Delanova round out the night!

~

Laena Myers’ experimental punk background of guitar-based songwriting merges with her classical roots and love for singing ballads, leading to a depth of...

This is an age 21+ event
Presented by pehrspace.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Leng Bian, Laena Myers-Ionita, Delanova

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.