Einstürzende Neubauten / Ferrara Sotto le Stelle

Teatro Comunale Claudio Abbado
Thu, 3 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsFerrara
About Einstürzende Neubauten

This influential and experimental German band have had a 40-year+ career, during which they’ve made instruments out of scrap metal and been bundled offstage during a show for starting a fire. Their music has run from industrial noise-rock to inventive and Read more

Event information

Saranno i Einstürzende Neubauten, presso il suggestivo Teatro Comunale di Ferrara "Claudio Abbado", a chiudere la rassegna del 2024 di Ferrara Sotto le Stelle con l'ormai canonica anteprima del Festival di Internazionale.

A distanza di 44 anni dall’inizio...

Tutte le età
Ferrara sotto le stelle

Lineup

Einstürzende Neubauten

Venue

Teatro Comunale Claudio Abbado

Corso Martiri Della Libertà 5, 44121 Ferrara Ferrara, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

