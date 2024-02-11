Top track

Sunday Sessions Miami (Vinyl only)

MAD RADIO
Sun, 11 Feb, 5:00 pm
GigsMiami
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Miami’s music scene is about to get lit! Head over to Miami this Sunday for a vinyl night with the best artists on the decks: DNYA, Roustam, Pavlo. Tickets are flying off the shelves, so snag yours through the link! Let’s party! 🎶🔥

‘Sunday Sessions’ is...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sunday Sessions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Roustam, Pavlo

Venue

MAD RADIO

7700 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, Florida 33138, United States
Doors open5:00 pm
500 capacity

