All That You Want

Ibibio Sound Machine

Norwich Arts Centre
Thu, 23 May, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£22.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Ibibio Sound Machine

Fronted by vocalist Eno Williams, London-based Ibibio Sound Machine is an eight-piece electronic Afro funk band, taking elements from modern post punk and West African ’70s disco to create their distinctive sound. With lyrics in both English and the Ibibio Read more

Event information

Pull the Rope, the new record by Ibibio Sound Machine, casts the Eno Williams and Max Grunhard-led outfit in a new light. The hope, joy, and sexiness of their music remains, but, further honing the edge of their acclaimed 2022 album Electricity, the connec...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ibibio Sound Machine

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

