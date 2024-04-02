DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Troxy Wurlitzer Duo: David Lobban & Alec Walters

Troxy
Tue, 2 Apr, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Troxy Wurlitzer is an amazing instrument, where its sheer power brings the whole room to life with its rich warm sound. Even better is that every artist who plays the Wurlitzer makes it sound different and they play different music. So for this show, exper...

This is a 6+ event.
Presented by COS.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open6:30 pm
Event ends10:30 pm
Accessibility information

