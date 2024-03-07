DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

L'Après Party

DOCK B
Thu, 7 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
RDV le 7 mars au Dock B pour un after calendrier de l’après digne de ce nom : L’après Party. ❄️

La Pépite, comme son nom l’indique est un média dénicheur d’artistes en développement du rap français. Pendant un mois on vous a fait découvrir des artistes de...

Réservé aux plus de 16 ans
Présenté par La Pépite et DOCK B
Venue

DOCK B

1 Place de la Pointe, 93500 Pantin, France
Doors open8:00 pm

