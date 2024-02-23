Top track

Nickelback - Rockstar

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rockstar Club

The Deaf Institute
Fri, 23 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyManchester
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nickelback - Rockstar
Got a code?

About

Hey hey you wanna be a Rockstar? Can you Take Me Higher?

We're bringing you the greatest Dad rock extravaganza, so join us as our DJ takes you on a nostalgic ride to all the bands your dad made you listen to and you not so secretly love!

Expect to hear:...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Alternative Anthems.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.