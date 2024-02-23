DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hey hey you wanna be a Rockstar? Can you Take Me Higher?
We're bringing you the greatest Dad rock extravaganza, so join us as our DJ takes you on a nostalgic ride to all the bands your dad made you listen to and you not so secretly love!
Expect to hear:...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.