Denuit + Garm

Black Shelter
Thu, 2 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€11.63

About

DENUIT + Garm - Black Shelter (Nantes / Carquefou)

Denuit est un duo à la vie à la mort. Leur alchimie transmute la new-wave en une quintessence de post-punk électronique, emprunt de mysticisme. Sur scène leur énergie brûle comme une flamme incandescente. Read more

Présenté par Black Speech Production

Lineup

Garm, Denuit

Venue

Black Shelter

Route De Paris, 44470 Carquefou, France

Doors open8:30 pm

