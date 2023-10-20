Top track

Tigercub - Beauty

Tigercub

CHALK
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£17

About

Lout Promotions present

Tigercub

'The Perfume of Decay Tour'

plus guests

Friday 20th October 2023

at Chalk, Brighton

£15 adv

Doors 7pm

Over 14's only

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Lout Promotions.

Lineup

James And The Cold Gun, Tigercub

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
825 capacity

