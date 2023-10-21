Top track

The Pussywillows - Hold My Hand

The Pussywillows

Eddie's Attic
Sat, 21 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $26.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Pussywillows live at Eddie's Attic!

Pussywillows: not just a flowering plant.

Carly Gibson and Hannah Zale have joined forces and they are already leaving their mark on the Georgia music scene as Indie/Alternative Rock supergroup, THE PUSSYWILLOWS (T Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

The Pussywillows

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

