London Calling play The Clash

Brudenell Social Club
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£22.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

AGMP

presents

LONDON CALLING PLAY THE CLASH

'Give 'Em Enough Rope'

45th Anniversary Tour 1978-2023

London Calling

play the 1978 album by

The Clash

in full to celebrate it's 45th anniversary.

The Clash

released their acclaimed second album

Give ' Read more

Presented by AGMP.

Lineup

London Calling

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity

