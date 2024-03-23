Top track

Trinix - Sweet Dreams

Trinix

L'Olympia
Sat, 23 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Véritables «Bedroom Producers», les 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐈𝐗 sont un duo de DJ/Producteurs qui nous livrent une musique électronique dynamique et aérienne. Étoiles montantes du net, ils cumulent plus de 5 millions d’abonnés grâce à leurs vidéos mêlant musique, lifesty Read more

Présenté par WART.

Lineup

Trinix

Venue

L'Olympia

28 Boulevard des Capucines, 75009 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

