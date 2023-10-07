DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CASTILLO

Prinzenbar
Sat, 7 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€17.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Man muss sie nicht lange suchen, die wichtigen Themen. Sie schwirren in Schwärmen unter der Glocke aus Treibhausgasen und den schönen, wie unschönen Zwischenmenschlichkeiten mit denen wir so leben.

Mit ihrem Debüt-Album „Nicht Gern Allein" stellen sich CA

Präsentiert von OHA! Music GbR

CASTILLO

Prinzenbar

Kastanienallee 20, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

