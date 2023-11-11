Top track

Mudhoney

Club Congress
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$27.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Saturday November 11th

Doors 7pm, Show 8pm

$24 Advance, $26 Day of Show

21+

--MUDHONEY-- The world is filling up with trash. Humanity remains addicted to pollution despite the planet getting hotter by the minute. People are downing horse dewormer beca

Rialto Theatre & Club Congress

Lineup

Hooveriii, Mudhoney

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

