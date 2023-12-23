DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lattexplus on Theater 2023

Teatro Giotto
Sat, 23 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyVicchio
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

Event information

LATTEXPLUS ON THEATER

Questo è un evento 18+
Presented by Lattexplus
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Fabrizio Mammarella

Venue

Teatro Giotto

Piazzetta Dei Buoni 1, 50039 Vicchio Florence, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.