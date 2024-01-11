Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mia Dyson, Scott Hirsch, Angelica Rockne

Gold-Diggers
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Mia Dyson is an award-winning guitarist and singer/songwriter who has toured with the likes of Stevie Nicks, Joe Cocker, Eric Clapton, Chris Isaak and many more. A multiple ARIA & APRA award-winning artist, Dyson was recently named one of Australia’s top 2...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.

Lineup

Mia Dyson, Scott Hirsch, Angelica Rockne

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

