Animaux Formidables + Bromance

Covo Club
Fri, 16 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€12.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Dopo settanta concerti tra club e festival nell'ultimo anno e la partecipazione ad X Factor Italia 2023, dove sono stati protagonisti nel "Team Morgan", il duo garage fuzz noise composto da Mr Formidable e Mrs Formidable torna live con il “Glitter Tour ’23...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

