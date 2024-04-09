Top track

Blowsom + 1ère partie

La Maroquinerie
Tue, 9 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
From €18

About

Venez découvrir le 1er album de BLOWSOM sur scène à la Maroquinerie le 09 avril 2024 !

Réservé aux plus de 16 ans
Présenté par Velvet Coliseum.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

BLOWSOM

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France

Doors open7:30 pm

