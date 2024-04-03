Top track

Fanny Lumsden

Brudenell Social Club
Wed, 3 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£18.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fanny Lumsden, an ARIA and 8-time Golden Guitar winner, is changing how things are done. Fresh off her debut UK performance at Glastonbury, where she played to a packed crowd, and a successful, sold-out UK & IE tour, Fanny is hitting the ground running wit...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fanny Lumsden

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

