Andrew Wasylyk

Mackintosh Queens Cross Church
Tue, 30 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
About

Scottish composer Andrew Wasylyk performs songs from his Scottish Album Of The Year Award shortlisted LP, ‘Hearing The Water Before Seeing The Falls’, and more. Joined on stage by an eight-piece ensemble, including brass, woodwind and string section. With...

Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 18.
Presented by Regular Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Andrew Wasylyk, Gerard Love

Venue

Mackintosh Queens Cross Church

870 Garscube Rd, Glasgow G20 7EL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

