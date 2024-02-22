Top track

Vera Sola

Gold-Diggers
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$25.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sid The Cat Presents

Vera Sola

2/22/2024 at Gold-Diggers

21+

Alternately cast as the "lost love child of Leonard Cohen and Nancy Sinatra" and "PJ Harvey at her most irate, teeth-bared” Vera Sola makes timeless, time-bending sound. With an ethereal voic...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Vera Sola

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open8:00 pm

