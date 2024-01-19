DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mike Kinnebrew live at Eddie's Attic!
The son of a Baptist preacher and a nurse, Mike Kinnebrew’s childhood was spread across the southeast until his family put down roots in Atlanta, GA when he was fourteen. Swimming in chaos during his teenage years, Mi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.