Mike Kinnebrew

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $23.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Mike Kinnebrew live at Eddie's Attic!

The son of a Baptist preacher and a nurse, Mike Kinnebrew’s childhood was spread across the southeast until his family put down roots in Atlanta, GA when he was fourteen. Swimming in chaos during his teenage years, Mi...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open8:45 pm

