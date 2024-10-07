DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nayra

La Cigale
Mon, 7 Oct 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€31.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Allo Floride présente : Nayra à La Cigale, le 7 octobre 2024 :

À peine remise de La Maroquinerie, Nayra annonce un concert à La Cigale pour l’année prochaine !

2023 aura été riche pour la jeune artiste : une tournée des salles, des singles impactants, de...

Tout public
Présenté par Allo Floride.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Nayra

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

