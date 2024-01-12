DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Angie Aparo

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $32.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
**Angie Aparo** live at Eddie's Attic!

Angie Aparo is the talent behind such big hits as Faith Hill's ‘Cry.’ A highly respected and accomplished singer, recording artist and performer himself, Angie has appeared on stage and recordings with or had his s...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Angie Aparo

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open8:45 pm

