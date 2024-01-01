DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Última Noche de los Simios x Adios Corazón

Gorila
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 1:00 am
PartyZaragoza
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Simios y simias, en la última noche de los simios bailaremos con Notiv y su sesión de Trap/Hyperpop/Nightcore, 50007 Fishing Club y su dj set de Hyperpop/Urbano/Maquina, Ivanin + Ksas con su sesión de Urbano/Jersey/Funk.

Asegúrate el sitio con el bono de...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Gorila.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Gorila

C. Ciprés, 4, 50003 Zaragoza, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 am

