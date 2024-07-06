Top track

Carcass - Heartwork

Genova Summer Live 2024

Arena del Mare - Porto Antico
Sat, 6 Jul, 2:50 pm
GigsGenova
€41.50

About

Un nuovo grande format live nel cuore pulsante della Superba: il “Genova Summer Live”, una nuova realtà e nuovi eventi live di grande impatto con Artisti italiani ed internazionali tra i più apprezzati del settore. Il primo capitolo di “Genova Summer Live”...

Tutte le età
Genova Summer Live

Lineup

Carcass

Venue

Arena del Mare - Porto Antico

Calata Gadda, 16128 Genova GE, Italy
Doors open2:00 pm

