A Love from Outer Space (Bank Holiday)

Phonox
Sat, 4 May, 4:00 pm
DJLondon
From £7.50
About

The manifesto: "ALFOS - charting journeys that pay off gradually but powerfully, as a club-ready antidote to our contemporary culture of instant gratification. Inspired not by what is, but by the brimming potential of what could be..."

It's no understatem...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Phonox.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

A Love From Outer Space, Sean Johnston

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Doors open4:00 pm
550 capacity

