TOM's Film Club: Polyester (15) + Odorama

The Old Market
Tue, 27 Feb, 7:15 pm
FilmBrighton
£10.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Blessed with a keen sense of smell and cursed with a philandering pornographer husband, a parasitic mother, and a pair of delinquent children, the long-suffering Francine turns to the bottle as her life falls apart – until deliverance appears in the form o...

This is a 15+ event, under 16s must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by TOM's Film Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Old Market

11A Upper Market St, Brighton BN3 1AS
Doors open7:15 pm
500 capacity

How does Odorama work?

When you arrive, you'll receive an Odorama card. During certain points in the film, a number will pop up on the screen indicating which box on your card to scratch. You can then experience all the 'delightful' smells at the same time as Francine does on screen.

Am I guaranteed an Odorama card?

Unfortunately, we only have a limited number of cards available - we will distribute them on a first-come, first-served basis on the night, so please arrive early if you want a card. We are trying our best to obtain more before the screening and will update this listing if we can get more.

