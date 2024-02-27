DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Blessed with a keen sense of smell and cursed with a philandering pornographer husband, a parasitic mother, and a pair of delinquent children, the long-suffering Francine turns to the bottle as her life falls apart – until deliverance appears in the form o...
When you arrive, you'll receive an Odorama card. During certain points in the film, a number will pop up on the screen indicating which box on your card to scratch. You can then experience all the 'delightful' smells at the same time as Francine does on screen.
Unfortunately, we only have a limited number of cards available - we will distribute them on a first-come, first-served basis on the night, so please arrive early if you want a card. We are trying our best to obtain more before the screening and will update this listing if we can get more.
