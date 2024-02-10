DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

London Music: Zac and the New Men / Paul James

The Camden Club
Sat, 10 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Something is happening…

The best way I can describe it is like one member said to me:

‘Tim - It’s like freshers week, every week, but better, with bands and stuff…’

*-

and that’s how it’s been over the last 6 years since we created this group. It’s ho...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by London Music Showcase.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Zac and The New Men, Greta Klimaitė

Venue

The Camden Club

NW1 8AN, London, Greater London, England, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

