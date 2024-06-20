DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Snõõper + Campamento Rumano

WURLITZER BALLROOM
Thu, 20 Jun, 9:00 pm
€14.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
¡SNÕÕPER por primera vez en Madrid!

Los menores con edades comprendidas entre 16 y 18 años pueden entrar solos a las actuaciones en directo. Los menores de 16 años deben ir acompañados de sus progenitores o tutores. Al finalizar la actuación los menores n...

Organizado por HOLY COBRA SOCIETY S.L..
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Campamento Rumano, SNÕÕPER

WURLITZER BALLROOM

Calle de las Tres Cruces, 12, 28013 Madrid, Spain
